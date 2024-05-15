FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Dorman Products, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dorman Products in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.40. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Dorman Products Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $91.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $98.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,298,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $13,507,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 137,979 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $10,907,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 47.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 46,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

