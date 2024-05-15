THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of THO opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average is $109.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.80.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in THOR Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envoi LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

