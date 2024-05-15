Brokers Set Expectations for Curis, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.47) for the year. The consensus estimate for Curis’ current full-year earnings is ($5.40) per share.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 486.45% and a negative return on equity of 224.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Curis Price Performance

CRIS opened at $15.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $92.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.59. Curis has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Institutional Trading of Curis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Curis by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

