Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALEC. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $130,352.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,842,629.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $41,526.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,485.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $130,352.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,842,629.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,554 shares of company stock valued at $211,434. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alector by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Alector by 957.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 119,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 107,869 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 51,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Alector has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $513.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

