FY2024 EPS Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Boosted by Analyst

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for H&R Block in a research note issued on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will earn $4.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.25. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of HRB opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $54.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,295,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,081,000 after buying an additional 558,076 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.8% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $1,228,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 159,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

