FY2024 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $912.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.12 million.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $81.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Stantec by 0.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 417,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,713,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 171,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stantec by 33.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 76,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

See Also

