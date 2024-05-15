Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.90.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Institutional Trading of Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $177.55 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $566.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

