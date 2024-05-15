Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,972 shares of company stock worth $4,739,820. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

