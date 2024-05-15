FY2024 EPS Estimates for biote Corp. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:BTMD)

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for biote in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for biote’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for biote’s FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of biote in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on biote in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.55 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, biote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

biote Price Performance

Shares of BTMD opened at $5.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $443.45 million, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.87. biote has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. biote had a negative return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 4.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of biote by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,284,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in biote during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in biote in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in biote by 768.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of biote by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

