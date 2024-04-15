LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 83,649 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Further Reading

