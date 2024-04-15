StockNews.com Upgrades QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to Sell

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QNST. Stephens increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $945.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.14. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 92.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 300,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 144,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 40.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 61,717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 46.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 578,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

