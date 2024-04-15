Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Sells £196,562.88 in Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) insider Ralph Hewins sold 136,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.82), for a total value of £196,562.88 ($248,782.28).

Elementis Trading Down 0.8 %

Elementis stock opened at GBX 143.80 ($1.82) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £845.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3,595.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. Elementis plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.60 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($1.96). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Elementis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Elementis’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELM shares. HSBC upgraded Elementis to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) target price on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

