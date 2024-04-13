Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of DHY opened at $2.00 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
