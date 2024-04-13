Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DHY opened at $2.00 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 448,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.