Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SSL opened at C$7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.36 and a 12-month high of C$8.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.44.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$60.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.51 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 23.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0946201 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,826.40. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

