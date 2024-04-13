Short Interest in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expands By 315.3%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,340,000 shares, a growth of 315.3% from the March 15th total of 14,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Altria Group stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.