Macy’s (NYSE:M) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

M has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Get Macy's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on M

Macy’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,604,338.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 994,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,303,626.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.