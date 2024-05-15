CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.46.

A number of analysts have commented on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5,571.4% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.9 %

CSGP stock opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.25, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

