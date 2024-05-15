Sidoti Csr Comments on Matrix Service’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Matrix Service in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Matrix Service’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Matrix Service Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MTRX opened at $11.00 on Monday. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matrix Service

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,261,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 258,390 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 18.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 129,441 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 64,276 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Matrix Service

In other news, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $51,246.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,115.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,055.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $51,246.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,231 shares in the company, valued at $949,115.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

