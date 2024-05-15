The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $366.14.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,039 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,348. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $731,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after buying an additional 2,017,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $205,529,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI opened at $346.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.99 and its 200-day moving average is $321.50. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

