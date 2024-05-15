FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Flagshp Cmty Re Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79.

Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.50). The business had revenue of C$25.54 million during the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

