Brokers Issue Forecasts for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,484.52 and a beta of 0.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,977.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $92,006.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $650,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

