Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $253.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL opened at $232.82 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.79 and a 200 day moving average of $227.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,632 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 109,275 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,703,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,396,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

