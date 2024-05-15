Sidoti Csr Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report released on Friday, May 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.40 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 6.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,024,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 278,760 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 471.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,101 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 1,185,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,963,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 1,790,257 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

