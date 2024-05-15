FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Issued By HC Wainwright

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Pharming Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group Trading Up 3.1 %

PHAR stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.