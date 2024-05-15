Leede Jones Gab Comments on Medical Facilities Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Medical Facilities in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year. Leede Jones Gab currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medical Facilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Medical Facilities’ FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Medical Facilities Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE DR opened at C$11.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.24. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of C$7.82 and a 1 year high of C$11.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.69. The firm has a market cap of C$291.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$166.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$151.52 million. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 37.77%.

Medical Facilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

