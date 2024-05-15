FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Royal Gold, Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.97. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $128.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.88. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $138.40.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 52,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 28.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after buying an additional 51,795 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.