Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on May 15th, 2024

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Agilysys updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.68. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agilysys

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.