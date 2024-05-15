Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Agilysys updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.68. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

