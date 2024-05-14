WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.60.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $52.13.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 101.68%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in WestRock by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

