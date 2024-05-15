Analysts Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Target Price at $145.11

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $149.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $156.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.69 and its 200 day moving average is $137.35.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

