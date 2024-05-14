Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Stock Performance
Shares of Evogene stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.47. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 423.39% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Evogene
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
