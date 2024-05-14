Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Performance

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.47. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 423.39% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

About Evogene

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 3,000.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 7.52% of Evogene worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

