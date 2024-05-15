Brokerages Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Price Target at $1,170.27

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,327.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,275.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,227.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,097.45. The company has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $768.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,330.82.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and have sold 55,825 shares valued at $66,266,515. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,822,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,025,000 after purchasing an additional 205,042 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

