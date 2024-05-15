Brokers Offer Predictions for Kimball Electronics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimball Electronics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimball Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:KE opened at $22.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.31. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 45.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,154,000 after purchasing an additional 569,015 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,761,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 404,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 295,951 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 224,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.