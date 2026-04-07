BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOO) Receives $80.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BRP in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on BRP from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on BRP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

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BRP Trading Up 0.6%

BRP Increases Dividend

Shares of DOO opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55. BRP has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $81.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,651,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,341,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,763,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,110,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,153,000.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, headquartered in Valcourt, Quebec, designs, manufactures and distributes powersports vehicles and propulsion systems for recreational and utility use. The company traces its roots to the Bombardier family and the early development of the snowmobile, and it operates as a global manufacturer of recreational vehicles and related technologies.

BRP’s product portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft and sport boats, off-road vehicles (including all-terrain and side-by-side models) and three?wheel on?road vehicles.

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