Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 19,247 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,164 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 19,247 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.7% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $54,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.84. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.