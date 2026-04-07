Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 19,247 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,164 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 19,247 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.7% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $54,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Performance
Shares of ORCL opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.84. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.91.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle
Key Oracle News
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall?Street bullishness on Oracle’s cloud/AI backlog and accelerating OCI execution supports long?term upside despite the pullback; a recent upgrade highlights strong cloud and AI revenue growth and a large services backlog as reasons to buy. OCI And Multicloud Execution Shift The Narrative To Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Oracle named Hilary Maxson as chief financial officer to steer finance during an aggressive data?center and AI buildout — a management change that provides experience but also signals a heavy capex phase. Oracle appoints Hilary Maxson as CFO (Reuters)
- Neutral Sentiment: Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSXV: ORCL) closed a small final tranche of a private placement — unrelated to Oracle Corp’s operations but potentially confusing to retail flows because of the ticker overlap. Oracle Commodity Holding Closes Second and Final Tranche
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Oracle is laying off thousands as it reallocates spend to AI/data?center buildout — and that the new CFO’s hire and compensation drew scrutiny — create short?term reputational and execution risk that can pressure the stock. Oracle hires new CFO with $950K salary as thousands face layoffs
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about class?action and shareholder litigation related to Oracle’s prior disclosures and securities offerings — increasing legal risk and potential future liabilities. Shareholders of Oracle Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky
About Oracle
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
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