Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 175.23% from the stock’s current price.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Compugen in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Compugen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Compugen alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Compugen

Compugen Stock Performance

Compugen stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.77. Compugen has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.55. Compugen had a return on equity of 55.68% and a net margin of 48.57%.The company had revenue of $67.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Compugen by 346.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 34,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compugen

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery company that leverages proprietary computational discovery platforms to identify novel immuno-oncology targets and biomarkers. The company combines large-scale biological datasets with machine learning algorithms to generate and validate new therapeutic and diagnostic candidates. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Compugen also maintains a presence in the United States to support its clinical development and commercial collaborations.

Compugen’s predictive discovery engine scans complex biological systems in silico to reveal previously unrecognized pathways and immune checkpoints involved in cancer progression.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.