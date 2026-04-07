Warner Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 11.2% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

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Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $197.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.23 and its 200-day moving average is $193.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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