Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $51.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

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Bank OZK Trading Down 1.1%

Bank OZK stock opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $436.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 147.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

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