Rothschild & Co Redburn Lowers The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $839.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $843.00 to $839.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GS. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $802.00 to $729.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $985.00 to $905.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $927.10.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of GS stock opened at $857.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $873.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $851.88. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $447.11 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The stock has a market cap of $252.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total transaction of $8,893,893.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $17,189,542.83. The trade was a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total value of $43,439,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,758,150. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

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About The Goldman Sachs Group

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The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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