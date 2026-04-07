Daiwa Securities Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Daiwa Securities Group from $340.00 to $328.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Daiwa Securities Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.17.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $293.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.00. The company has a market cap of $792.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 72,029 shares of company stock worth $22,195,693 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.