Evercore Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Price

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore from $67.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $754.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $1,348,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 562,724 shares in the company, valued at $30,342,078.08. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,429,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,033,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,270,000 after buying an additional 2,211,424 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,022.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,813,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,298 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,582,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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