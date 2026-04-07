Robinhood Asset Management LLC Takes $7.37 Million Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,802 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Arete Research raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,153.18. The trade was a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $185.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.57 and a 52-week high of $296.05. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 21.25%.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

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Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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