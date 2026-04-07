UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $411.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $405.00 to $411.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.19% from the stock’s current price.

UNH has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.42.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $22.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,970,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,588,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.24. The company has a market capitalization of $275.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.40. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,238,162,000 after buying an additional 995,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,232,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,931,592,000 after buying an additional 1,119,834 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,591,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,457,723,000 after buying an additional 824,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,829,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,215,660,000 after buying an additional 680,077 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,655,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,158,734,000 after buying an additional 1,155,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

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About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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