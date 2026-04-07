TPG Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

TPG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.6% of TPG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $193.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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