Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Roth Mkm

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PWR. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $604.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $537.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.50.

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Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $553.35 on Monday. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $240.81 and a 1 year high of $583.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $540.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

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Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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