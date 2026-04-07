Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $227.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $206.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

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Humana Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $9.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,754. Humana has a 12 month low of $163.11 and a 12 month high of $315.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.30. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.01) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty bought 810 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,992.97. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Humana by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Humana

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About Humana

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Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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