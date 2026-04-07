ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASML. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 target price on shares of ASML and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,482.50.

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ASML Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,288.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,391.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,191.69. ASML has a 52 week low of $582.89 and a 52 week high of $1,547.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ASML by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,618,000 after buying an additional 1,022,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ASML by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after buying an additional 385,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ASML by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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About ASML

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ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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