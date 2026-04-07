JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock Price

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,500 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s previous close.

RR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,290 to GBX 1,550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,080 to GBX 1,250 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,350.25.

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Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Shares of LON RR traded down GBX 18.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,188.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,246.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,183.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 196.45 and a 52-week high of GBX 537.20.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 29.55 EPS for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a return on equity of 227.54% and a net margin of 27.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Wendy Mars bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,203 per share, with a total value of £1,828.56. Also, insider Angela Strank bought 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,382 per share, with a total value of £29,768.28. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,914 shares of company stock worth $3,926,619 and have sold 135,679 shares worth $157,528,662. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

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Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

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