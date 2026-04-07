Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 5,202 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $18,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 88.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $209.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.17 and a 200-day moving average of $211.83. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $223.64.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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