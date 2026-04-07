JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,603,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 179,152 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.67 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s payout ratio is currently 473.91%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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