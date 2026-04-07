Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,806 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 201.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $112,700.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 273,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,431.64. This represents a 1.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $396,762.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 49,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,192.87. The trade was a 56.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 25,780 shares of company stock worth $579,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.66 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

See Also

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